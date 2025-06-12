88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine man accused of distributing child pornography arrested

Thursday, June 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Deputies arrested a Plaquemine man accused of distributing child pornography.

Houston Cavalier, 60, was arrested June 3 on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

According to Livingston Parish deputies, eight of the ten files Cavalier is accused of possessing and distributing depicted children under the age of 13.

Cavalier is being held on a $500,000 bond.

