91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine Fire Department working mobile home and structure fire on JR Drive

36 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2024 Jun 23, 2024 June 23, 2024 11:19 AM June 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A mobile home and another structure caught fire on JR Drive Sunday morning, according to the Plaquemine Fire Department.

Officials began responding to the fire around 10:47 a.m. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days