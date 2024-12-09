71°
Plaquemine city hall has phone, internet again after outage caused by downed line took out services
PLAQUEMINE — Phones and internet services in Plaquemine's city hall are up and running again after a power outage in the city, government officials said Monday.
As of 1 p.m., a spokesperson said city offices had phone lines restored. She added that, while the internet connection is spotty in certain offices, most offices have internet access.
The city announced the outage at 8:25 a.m. in a post on Facebook.
In an earlier post, the city said the outage was caused when a car veered into two powerline poles near Haase Street and LA 1. This happened around 4 a.m.
