Plaquemine church produces interactive Easter Resurrection play

PLAQUEMINE — Saturday is the second day of First Baptist Plaquemine Church's production of their fourth annual Easter Passion Play.

Pastor Keith Horton said this is not your typical Easter Resurrection play. He said not only does the audience watch the play, but they are also drawn into scenes leading up to Christ's resurrection.

“And we thought that immersing people into the story – the first century story that brings life, victory and hope would be a way to be unique instead of watching from a stage, which there’s nothing wrong with it, [but] we felt we’d put people on the stage and make them a part of this play,” said Horton.

Horton plays the role of Peter in the play. He said every church member played a crucial role in its success. He said it's important to incorporate every detail from Jesus being betrayed to him being nailed to the cross.

“We tweaked the script in year two, and year three, and the ordering of all of these things. We believe God is a God of detail and that the details and the details really do matter,” he said.

Horton said this is more than a performance, but it also serves as an invitation.

“No matter what you’ve done, no matter how you rejected him, you can come to the cross, find forgiveness and have peace with God,” said Horton.

The church will have its final three performances Sunday.