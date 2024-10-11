Plaquemine area placed on temporary shelter in place due to pipeline leak

PLAQUEMINE - A temporary shelter-in-place order has been issued in Plaquemine due to a pipeline leak in the area.

The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said the office was notified of the leak just south of Plaquemine High School on Friday. The Pecan Meadow area has been placed on a temporary shelter-in-place and a section of LA 75 remained closed as of 11 a.m.

The Iberville Parish School District said that they were aware of the pipeline issue and advised all students and staff to remain indoors and shelter in place. The order for the school was lifted around 10:45 a.m., Iberville Schools Superintendent Louis Voiron said.

ExxonMobil is on the scene. The leaking valve has been shut down, and the plant is flaring the rest of the product.

Plaquemine High plays McKinley High School for its homecoming game at the school at 7 p.m. According to school officials, the plan for the game was not affected by the leak.

The office will notify the public when the area is safe.

It was not immediately clear what chemical was leaking.