Plant identifies employee who died in workplace incident Thursday

GEISMAR - The Nutrien Nitrogen Plant has identified an employee who died on site Thursday morning.

Mathew "Mat" Roberts, 46, died after he was found unresponsive on the jobsite Thursday shortly before 8:30 a.m.. The plant said he was a resident of Tangipahoa Parish, a father of two and a war veteran.

Officials said there was no foul play suspected in his death and that his death was not medical in nature.

WBRZ has reached out for more information about the circumstances around Roberts' death.