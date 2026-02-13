Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Schools investigating after video surfaces of bus crossing median on La. 42
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish School District is investigating after a bus crossed over the median along La. 42 in Prairieville.
The bus, seen in a dashcam video posted on Facebook, turned left from Manchac Acres Road and crossed multiple lanes of traffic on La. 42 instead of making a legal U-turn during a foggy morning. According to the Facebook post, the video was taken on Tuesday.
“Safely transporting our students is a responsibility our school district takes very seriously," an Ascension Parish Schools spokesperson said. "We expect all motorists to operate safely around school buses, and we hold our bus drivers to the same standard of following all traffic laws. The district is actively investigating this incident and appreciates the community members who brought it to our attention.”
