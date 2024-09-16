Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin

ASCENSION PARISH - The Amite River Basin has a population of more than 700,000 people. Parish leaders met with the public to introduce a master plan to preserve and enhance the river.

Monday night, leaders from the seven parishes affected by the Amite River Basin met with the community to discuss a master plan, which will be used to strategize the future of flood prevention projects along the river and secure funding.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says up to this point, the Amite River Basin Commission, comprised of engineers and parish leaders, has extensively researched flood risks and what’s responsible. He says the purpose of Monday’s meeting was to hear from the public to create the master plan.

"I think when you look at what's being presented, some of the detail and data that's going into this, it's not just ideas that you just come up with, like throwing mud at the wall,” Cointment said. “These are really specific data points, a lot of surveying has been done."

ARBC President John J. Clark says by having a master plan to present to state and national leaders, they’re able to identify flood risks affecting the thousands affected when the river floods

“With a master plan, it becomes the blueprint, identifying what's wrong, what needs to be done, and that can help us with solving the problems,” Clark said.

The next meeting is Wednesday, Sep. 18, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library in Baton Rouge. The group says they hope to have a plan finished and ready to submit to the legislature by early spring of 2025.