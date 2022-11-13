Plank Road closed for hours Saturday when truck carrying flammable liquid crashed

ZACHARY - Plank Road was closed for hours Saturday afternoon when a truck carrying more than 4,000 gallons of flammable liquid crashed.

According to the Zachary Fire Department, the intersection of Plank Road and Main Street was closed from 4:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

The truck was removed and there is no threat to the area.