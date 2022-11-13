53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plank Road closed for hours Saturday when truck carrying flammable liquid crashed

46 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, November 13 2022 Nov 13, 2022 November 13, 2022 4:33 PM November 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Plank Road was closed for hours Saturday afternoon when a truck carrying more than 4,000 gallons of flammable liquid crashed. 

According to the Zachary Fire Department, the intersection of Plank Road and Main Street was closed from 4:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. 

Trending News

The truck was removed and there is no threat to the area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days