Planes spotted flying above Baton Rouge part of 'Aviation Day' celebration

BATON ROUGE - Three planes were spotted flying above Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening, leaving behind trails of smoke as they did barrel rolls through the sky.

What in the heck was happening here? They could’ve at least warned people before giving us heart attacks in downtown Batin Rouge. @WAFB @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/SaNmLtgPUX — What about Lady Dre? (@RedStickChick23) May 15, 2024

Flight tracking data said the planes were WWII era stunt planes. The impromptu air show started near 8 p.m. and lasted around 10 minutes. The planes could be heard throughout the downtown area.

After the smoke had cleared, State Rep. Raymond Crews R-Bossier City said the event was set up to commemorate 'Aviation Day' and recognize Louisianians working in the aviation industry.

Tuesday was designated “Aviation Day” at the Louisiana state capitol. House Resolution 234 recognized the efforts and impact of the aviation sector in the state. The Louisiana Association of Airport Managers (LAMA) did a marvelous job of organizing an event to commemorate the declaration. Working with law enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration, emergency services, and others, they coordinated a spectacular demonstration from the Titan Aerobatic Team over the Mississippi River and within view of much of the Capitol complex and downtown Baton Rouge. This aerial demonstration team performs at the biggest air shows in the country and several of the members are from Louisiana. Thanks to all who made this event possible and to those who ensured the safety and security of the attendees and other spectators.

Some Baton Rouge residents were concerned about planes flying overhead with no warning and leaving clouds of smoke. Residents said that the 'Aviation Day' event was done without prior notification to people who live in the area.