Plane makes medical emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport Sunday

Photo: Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE - A plane headed to Miami made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Sunday when a passenger had a medical issue onboard.

An airport spokesperson told WBRZ the American Airlines flight was headed from Dallas to Miami when a passenger had a medical issue. The plane was then diverted to BTR for an emergency landing.

The passenger, who was alert and talking when the plane landed, was removed from the flight and brought to a hospital for treatment, according to airport officials.

No more information was immediately available.