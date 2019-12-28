Plane crash in Lafayette leaves 5 people dead

Image: KATC.com

LAFAYETTE - Authorities in Lafayette are responding to a small plane crash that has now taken the life of at least five people, this morning.

According to witnesses, the plane hit a power line while attempting to make an emergency landing. The plane went down near a post office on Verot School Road.

The Lafayette Fire Department confirms six passengers were inside the plane at the time of the crash. Five of them have been confirmed dead. One person survived the crash along with those on the ground at the time of impact. All of those who were injured were taken to a hospital.

Here's video of the crash, posted on FaceBook by witness Kellie Trahan.

This investigation is on going.