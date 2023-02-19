Pitching and defense shines as No. 18 LSU softball tallies two wins Saturday in Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 18 LSU’s pitching staff owned day two of the Tiger Classic Saturday allowing just one run across two games, defeating Utah, 2-1 and shutting out Central Arkansas, 1-0 at Tiger Park.

LSU improves its record to 9-0 and now has four shutouts this season. The Tigers’ arms registered a 0.00 ERA behind 15 strikeouts in 14.0 innings. They also held opposing batters to a .180 batting average.

Ali Kilponen collected her third win of the season to break into the top ten in wins in program history, while sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin recorded her second win of the season. Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon earned her third save of the season.

In a day highlighted by pitching and defense, infielder Danieca Coffey was a bright spot offensively for LSU. She went 3-for-5 on the day, scoring the sole run against Central Arkansas (7-1). Infielder Karli Petty joined Coffey as the only Tigers with multiple hits, posting two hits on the night.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey led the team in RBIs with two, both coming on a two-RBI double that helped secure the win vs. Utah (6-3). Infielder Taylor Pleasants tacked on the only other RBI of the night, and made a game-saving play in the shutout win over UCA.