Pilot from capital area killed in I-10 helicopter crash Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS - A helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge Tuesday, blocking traffic on I-10 heading toward New Orleans.

The FAA said the aircraft went down around 12:30 p.m.. Video posted on social media showed the wreckage burning on the interstate shortly after the crash.

The agency said only the pilot was on board the helicopter at the time. Sources confirmed the pilot, who is from the Greater Baton Rouge area, died in the crash.

The pilot flew helicopters for a Baton Rouge-based industrial construction company.

According to a statement from Entergy, the helicopter struck a power line before it went down, temporarily knocking out electricity for about 20,000 customers in the Kenner and Metairie areas.

Louisiana State Police said the eastbound side of the interstate was closed at US 51, with traffic being diverted at the highway.

Photos shared by police showed the smoking remains of the aircraft.

This is a developing story.