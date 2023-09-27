Pile driving set to start as temporary bridge takes shape over City Park Lakes

BATON ROUGE - Expect a commotion along your commute if you drive I-10 by City Park Lakes.

DOTD says pile driving operations will begin Oct. 5, weather permitting, as construction crews erect a temporary trestle bridge across the water.

The pile driving work will take place during daylight hours and traffic will not be affected.

The I-10 widening project will provide four lanes in each direction on that stretch of the highway, from the I-10/I-110 interchange to Acadian Thruway.

Drivers are asked to be aware of crews and equipment in the area.