Latest Weather Blog
Pierre Part teachers bring back 'Camp Cocodrie' to teach students about French culture
PIERRE PART - While most students are off of school this week for Thanksgiving, some were still taking the time to learn new things on Monday.
Former and current teachers gathered to welcome students to the one-day Camp Cocodrie at Pierre Part Elementary School. It's a French immersion camp that began in the 1990s, but took a back seat to academics in recent years. Principal of two years, Nicole Pipsair, helped bring it back.
"It is a program that we do not want to see go away in our community because it helps us to capture and maintain our cultural identity and we want to pass that down to our kids," Pipsair said.
Singing French Christmas carols, traditional Cajun dance lessons, and making rag dolls were some of the activities of the day. The students were also treated to a jambalaya lunch, cooked by one of the teacher's husbands.
A retired teacher of 20 years, Carol Aucoin, led the initial effort to make Camp Cocodrie happen three decades ago. She returned to the school to help out for the day.
"This is what we do for family here in our community. We back our children, our church and our family," Aucoin said.
Trending News
The teachers hope to hold the one day camp again in the spring and a longer program during the summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
-
Officers under investigation after allegedly holding 14-year-old down as mother slaps him...
-
Zachary police seeking information on person wanted in arson investigation
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated