85°
Latest Weather Blog
Pierre Part Elementary ending school year prematurely due to high water threat in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART - The Assumption Parish School System says the academic year will be cut short for one of its schools due to high water in the area.
School officials announced Monday Pierre Part Elementary would be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to high water in the area. The school year was originally intended to end Thursday, May 23.
Assumption High School will have a full day Tuesday to give students the opportunity to complete final exams but will remain open and running on a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday for all students who can come to school.
All other schools in the parish will continue to run as scheduled, but the system says any student who cannot make it to school safely will be excused.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Laine Hardy first Louisiana native to win American Idol
-
Community of people down on their luck in danger of being shut...
-
A new Era for Muslim women at the Baton Rouge Mosque
-
Thousands of residents disposed trash at Baton Rouge's hazardous waste collection
-
Second annual BR Oyster Fest creating opportunities for downtown businesses