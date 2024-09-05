Pickup truck rear-ends bus; 9 Live Oak students taken for treatment after crash on Cane Market Road

WATSON — A pick-up truck rear-ended a Livingston Parish school bus Thursday afternoon while the driver was taking two dozen children home after their classes.

The crash occurred on Cane Market Road near Napoleon Drive. The bus carried children from Live Oak High and Live Oak Junior High schools, the Livingston Parish School District said.

Nine of the children were taken to hospitals for treatment and observation, according to the district's transportation director.

In a message relayed by district spokeswoman Delia Taylor, the transportation director said the bus sustained significant damage to its rear, but the driver was able to drive the bus to the district maintenance facility.

A cause wasn't given, though heavy rains have made driving treacherous for much of the day.