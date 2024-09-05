Latest Weather Blog
Pickup truck rear-ends bus; 9 Live Oak students taken for treatment after crash on Cane Market Road
WATSON — A pick-up truck rear-ended a Livingston Parish school bus Thursday afternoon while the driver was taking two dozen children home after their classes.
The crash occurred on Cane Market Road near Napoleon Drive. The bus carried children from Live Oak High and Live Oak Junior High schools, the Livingston Parish School District said.
Nine of the children were taken to hospitals for treatment and observation, according to the district's transportation director.
In a message relayed by district spokeswoman Delia Taylor, the transportation director said the bus sustained significant damage to its rear, but the driver was able to drive the bus to the district maintenance facility.
Trending News
A cause wasn't given, though heavy rains have made driving treacherous for much of the day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One Tank Trips: Basics Paintball, Gellyball and Axe Throwing
-
Investigative Unit: Coroner denies public records request for Elayn Hunt death records
-
Indiana woman accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of 12-year-old arrested in...
-
Suspect wanted after fire at Seventh Ward Elementary; temporary building considered total...
-
False River drawdown continues to help with the lake's health
Sports Video
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins