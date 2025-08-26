92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Piccadilly in Delmont Village shopping center closes Tuesday

1 hour 43 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 3:36 PM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Delmont Village Piccadilly on Plank Road will close its doors for the last time Tuesday evening. 

Employees at the Delmont Village restaurant said they will be transferred to one of the other three locations in Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

No information about why the location is closing has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days