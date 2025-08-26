92°
Piccadilly in Delmont Village shopping center closes Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The Delmont Village Piccadilly on Plank Road will close its doors for the last time Tuesday evening.
Employees at the Delmont Village restaurant said they will be transferred to one of the other three locations in Baton Rouge.
No information about why the location is closing has been released.
