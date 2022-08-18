Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

84°
Thursday, August 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend.

The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime should contact Gonzales Police at 255-647-9536.

