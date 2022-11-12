PHOTOS: Mischievous pup eats through camper door while owners are away

CARPINTERIA, CA - Two dog owners in California were just a bit annoyed when they returned to their camper to find their dog had chewed a makeshift doggie door in its side.

Kristin Knight Cable says she and her husband had left a campground in southern California for an outing. The couple was only gone for two hours when Cable received a call from the campsite letting them know their pooch had eaten through the camper door.

The naughty dog named Kaia can be seen in photos with just her head sticking out of a gaping, freshly-chewed hole.

Cable joked on Facebook,"If you have a job for this dog to pay back what she owes us, let me know!"