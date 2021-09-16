Latest Weather Blog
Photos: I-10 barrier stopped 18-wheeler from careening into oncoming traffic
RAMAH - Protective barriers along I-10 kept an 18-wheeler from veering into oncoming traffic on the interstate late Thursday morning.
DOTD reported that I-10 West was closed at the Ramah exit due to the accident involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck. Traffic cameras showed police were allowing vehicles to drive around the wreck on the shoulder.
A DOTD spokesperson said cable barriers in the center median of the interstate caught the tractor-trailer and kept the wreck from being "much worse."
No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
What you don’t see in this horrific scene is the @La_DOTD Cable Barrier….they worked. This scene could have been much worse. pic.twitter.com/kcvYAJ5aV9— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) September 16, 2021
Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
