Photos: Gov. Edwards participates in ceremonial wreath laying to honor veterans
BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards observed Veterans Day by participating in a ceremonial wreath laying at the Capitol on Saturday morning.
Gov. Edwards is a veteran. After graduating from West Point in 1988, Edwards served on active duty in the U.S. Army for eight years.
