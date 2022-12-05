78°
Photos: Dense fog caused 12-vehicle pileup in Sorrento

Sunday, December 04 2022
By: Logan Cullop
By: Logan Cullop

SORRENTO - A dense fog caused a 12 vehicle pile-up along Airline Highway on Saturday night. Although 22 people were involved in the crash, there were no fatalities. 

According to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, there were only a few minor injuries. 

State Police, Acadian Ambulance and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office helped to clear the wreck and care for people involved. 

