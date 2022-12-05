78°
Latest Weather Blog
Photos: Dense fog caused 12-vehicle pileup in Sorrento
SORRENTO - A dense fog caused a 12 vehicle pile-up along Airline Highway on Saturday night. Although 22 people were involved in the crash, there were no fatalities.
According to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, there were only a few minor injuries.
Trending News
State Police, Acadian Ambulance and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office helped to clear the wreck and care for people involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
-
Holiday history - Sunday Journal
-
Lung cancer awareness - How new technology is helping patients survive their...
-
Lung cancer awareness - Why it's still a problem
-
Staff reports filed in DCFS job satisfaction survey cite 'unrealistic expectations' among...