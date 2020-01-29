Phony contractor allegedly scammed elderly flood victim out of $28K

Renard Allen

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was hired to repair the home of a 2016 flood victim was not only working illegally but also stole more than $28,000 from the homeowner.

According to a police report, 58-year-old Renard Allen told an elderly homeowner whose home had been damaged during the 2016 flood, that he owned a company called DHA Enterprise LLC and he could repair the man's home for a total of $23,000.

Police say after the elderly victim paid Allen a total of $28,145.00, Allen worked on the man's home for only two weeks and didn't return to complete the repairs.

Police discovered that Allen was not licensed and apprehended him on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Allen's charges include theft, contractors; misapplication of payments prohibited, residential contractor fraud, and theft of assets from aged/disabled persons.