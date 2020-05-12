'Phase 1' enforcement at salons coming from Fire Marshal, Department of Health

BATON ROUGE - Salon owners and employees are cleaning and organizing ahead of Friday as many businesses are planning their reopening to the public.

"The main things I think are different than our usual rules are the masks and the capacity of limitations," Louisiana Cosmetology Board Chairman Edwin Neill said.

Each staff member and the client will be wearing a face covering while in the salon. Neill also says that only 25 percent of the building's posted capacity is allowed inside or one person for every 110 sq ft. The typical sanitation rules put in place by the Cosmetology Board will remain the same.

There are about 4,100 salons in Louisiana, and eight inspectors enforce the rules and regulations statewide.

"Our enforcement focus is health and sanitation rules that we've always had in place," Neill said.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the Louisiana Department of Health will be taking complaints on the governor's order. For example, if the complaint is about PPE, the LDH will respond. If the complaint is about spacing within an establishment, the Fire Marshal will handle it.

"A lot of people are really excited to reopen and then there's a good portion of people who are nervous, which is totally understandable with this terrible disease," Neill said. "The goal is for everyone to get back to work and at the same time preserve the health and safety of clients and staff."

When the reopening starts Friday, complaints can be filed online with the State Fire Marshal or Department of Health. You can also call the Fire Marshal at 1-800-256-5452.