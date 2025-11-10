Pet rescue in Walker urgently asks for help with puppy surplus

WALKER — Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is urgently asking for the public's help as it handles a surplus of puppies in need of homes.

The rescue program said it took in 58 pups in 14 days, with vet costs totaling more than $15,000. The large total comes from each puppy needing around $350 in vet exams when they are dropped off.

Rescue Rehome Repeat said it needs $5,000 by Friday morning to stay open into the holiday season.

The rescue currently operates a free pet food pantry and takes in animals daily.

Anyone wanting to help can click here.