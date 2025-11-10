35°
Latest Weather Blog
Pet rescue in Walker urgently asks for help with puppy surplus
WALKER — Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is urgently asking for the public's help as it handles a surplus of puppies in need of homes.
The rescue program said it took in 58 pups in 14 days, with vet costs totaling more than $15,000. The large total comes from each puppy needing around $350 in vet exams when they are dropped off.
Rescue Rehome Repeat said it needs $5,000 by Friday morning to stay open into the holiday season.
The rescue currently operates a free pet food pantry and takes in animals daily.
Trending News
Anyone wanting to help can click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed hotel and conference center coming to Denham Springs
-
LDH reports public exposure to measles at New Orleans airport on Sunday
-
Baton Rouge General employee arrested for allegedly stealing elderly woman's bank cards
-
LPSO: Deputy who logged onto law enforcement database to stalk victim fired,...
-
Mother of deceased inmate suing warden of Dixon Correctional Institute after her...