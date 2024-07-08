Pet adoption fees waived nationwide; Baton Rouge shelter participating

BATON ROUGE - For all of the animal lovers out there looking to adopt, this week is your chance.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.3 million animals go into shelters annually. Adoption fees are waived for all spayed and neutered animals this week for "Empty the Shelters," an event that happens at hundreds of shelters across the nation, including Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge.

"Empty the Shelters is part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's national adoption event that covers the adoption fees so thank you to the Bissell Pet Foundation for letting us move this adoption barrier because sometimes the financial burden of adoption can be a lot," Heidi Wetherbee with Companion Animal Alliance said.

Cats and dogs are available for adoption Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 18 can adopt with a valid ID. To see their list of adoptable pets, click here.