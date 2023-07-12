Person waving gun from moving vehicle prompted campus-wide alert at LSU Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Nicholson Drive says a gun was pointed at them from a passing vehicle Thursday night, triggering a campus-wide alert from LSU.

The university released more details on the situation Friday afternoon, saying that no shots were fired and that they were unable to locate the vehicle that was involved.

According to a statement from the school, the victim was walking to Fat Boyz Pizza at the Nicholson Gateway shopping center around 7 p.m. when someone in the passenger seat of a black SUV brandished a "pistol-like firearm" as they drove by. LSU says the victim was not a student.

A text alert warning students of an "aggravated assault" on campus was sent out Thursday night as campus police unsuccessfully searched for the SUV.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to ID the vehicle.