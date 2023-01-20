57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue

Friday, January 20 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday.

The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

This is a developing story. 

