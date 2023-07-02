Person stole lawn equipment from parked car in Hammond, deputies searching for suspect vehicle

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a person who stole lawn equipment from a parked car on Thursday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said lawn equipment was taken out of a vehicle parked at a business along South Airport Road. Deputies shared a picture of the suspect's truck, a maroon Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information about the theft should call (985) 902-2018.