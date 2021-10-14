Person shot to death overnight in neighborhood off Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed at his home in a neighborhood along Staring Lane early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Emanie Anderson Jr. was shot at his home on Hyacinth Avenue at Emmaline Drive around 1:40 a.m. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined a possible suspect or motive in the killing at this time.