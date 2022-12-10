Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road.

Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to witnesses, three men allegedly drove through the apartment complex, got out of their car, and shot someone before driving off.

Further details were not immediately available, but WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story.