Person shot at apartment complex along Cedarcrest Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A person was wounded by gunfire at an apartment building near Coursey Boulevard Thursday morning.

The incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. at the complex on Cedarcrest Avenue, just north of Coursey Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was taken to a hospital after the shooting. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

No other details related to to what led up to the shooting were immediately available.