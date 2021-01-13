49°
Person struck and killed by train in downtown Hammond

Wednesday, January 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A person is dead after being struck by a train in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. along East Charles Street in Hammond. One person was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim has not yet been identified.

No other details surrounding the incident were immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

