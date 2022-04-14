Latest Weather Blog
Person killed after shootout involving Lafayette police Thursday morning
LAFAYETTE - A person was fatally shot early Thursday morning as police tried to make an arrest in a shooting that left a teenage girl seriously hurt just hours earlier.
Louisiana State Police is now investigating the shooting, which unfolded on Paul Breaux Avenue and was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said the Lafayette Police Department was trying to arrest 18-year-old Trevon Bonner, who was accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl late Wednesday night. Police said they were trying to coax Bonner out of the home—with the help of police negotiators and a SWAT team—when shots were fired.
According to State Police, a male subject was shot by at least one Lafayette officer and taken to a hospital where he later died. Police have not confirmed whether Bonner was the person shot.
This is a developing story.
