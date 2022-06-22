98°
Person in critical condition after shooting off N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on off N Foster Drive early Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported shortly after noon on Madison Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Sources said a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other details related to the victim or what led to the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
