Person in critical condition after being hit by car along Airline Highway on Wednesday night

2 hours 4 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, August 16 2023 Aug 16, 2023 August 16, 2023 9:51 PM August 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after they were hit by a car along Airline Highway. 

Authorities said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of Airline and Gwenadele Avenue. 

No more information about the pedestrian's condition or the specifics of the crash were released. 

