Latest Weather Blog
Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he stopped to try to help at the scene of a crash on North Boulevard, an eyewitness said.
The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m.
Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a crash when they found the victim shot.
A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after the crash that involved a black car and a white car.
He said the victim was someone who stopped to help.
The witness was not sure which of the cars was at fault, but the driver of the black car was "ranting and raving."
The witness said moments later, a pickup truck pulled up and parked, and its driver appeared to be trying to help.
Trending News
That’s when the gunfire started.
The witness said the victim appeared to be alert and moving as paramedics took him away. Authorities said the man was in critical condition.
It’s unclear whether police identified the shooter or made an arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Politics, Predictions and Pinsonat - Sunday Journal
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway
-
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers