Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he stopped to try to help at the scene of a crash on North Boulevard, an eyewitness said.

The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m.

Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a crash when they found the victim shot.

A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after the crash that involved a black car and a white car.

He said the victim was someone who stopped to help.

The witness was not sure which of the cars was at fault, but the driver of the black car was "ranting and raving."

The witness said moments later, a pickup truck pulled up and parked, and its driver appeared to be trying to help.

That’s when the gunfire started.

The witness said the victim appeared to be alert and moving as paramedics took him away. Authorities said the man was in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether police identified the shooter or made an arrest.