90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person hit, killed while changing tire on I-10 in Gramercy

1 hour 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 6:18 PM July 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GRAMERCY - A woman who was changing her tire on the side of I-10 in Gramercy was hit by a passing car and killed Tuesday morning. 

According to State Police, 25-year-old Haley Williamson from Mobile, Ala., was driving on I-10 near LA-641 in Gramercy around 6 a.m. when her tire went flat. 

She pulled along the left side of the road to change her right-side tire. Troopers said someone stopped to help Williamson change the tire and the pair were partially in the roadway. 

A driver in the left lane hit both Williamson and the pedestrian. Williamson died at the scene. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries but refused aid. The driver was uninjured. 

Trending News

State Police said if a vehicle becomes disabled pull off onto the right shoulder to ensure safety. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days