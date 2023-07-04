90°
Person hit, killed while changing tire on I-10 in Gramercy
GRAMERCY - A woman who was changing her tire on the side of I-10 in Gramercy was hit by a passing car and killed Tuesday morning.
According to State Police, 25-year-old Haley Williamson from Mobile, Ala., was driving on I-10 near LA-641 in Gramercy around 6 a.m. when her tire went flat.
She pulled along the left side of the road to change her right-side tire. Troopers said someone stopped to help Williamson change the tire and the pair were partially in the roadway.
A driver in the left lane hit both Williamson and the pedestrian. Williamson died at the scene. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries but refused aid. The driver was uninjured.
State Police said if a vehicle becomes disabled pull off onto the right shoulder to ensure safety.
