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Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round Up draws hundreds with 17 local vendors

3 hours 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 11:14 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of people gathered at Perkins Rowe this evening for the return of Food Truck Round Up.

Guests stopped by 17 local trucks offering a variety of food, from snowballs to soul food to ice cream. Live music was also part of the evening.

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A spokesperson for the shopping center said dozens of trucks were considered for the lineup.

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