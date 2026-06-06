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Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round Up draws hundreds with 17 local vendors
ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of people gathered at Perkins Rowe this evening for the return of Food Truck Round Up.
Guests stopped by 17 local trucks offering a variety of food, from snowballs to soul food to ice cream. Live music was also part of the evening.
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A spokesperson for the shopping center said dozens of trucks were considered for the lineup.
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