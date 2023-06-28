Perkins Road McDonald's demolished after 53 years, set to be replaced with new building

BATON ROUGE - A McDonald's location that sat near the corner of Perkins Road and College Drive for more than 50 years was torn down this week as workers move forward with plans to replace the aging fast food franchise.

Video taken Wednesday shows the restaurant, first built in December 1969, reduced to a pile of rubble along the busy Perkins Road corridor. Although the sign is still standing for now, the owner says that too will go eventually.

MacLaff, the franchisee, plans to rebuild the restaurant with modern bells and whistles, including touchscreen kiosks, online ordering and dual drive-thru lanes.

The hope is to have the new building completed in October.