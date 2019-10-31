Perkins couple: 7-year teacher; Deputy who broke rules

LIVINGSTON – Disgraced deputy Dennis Perkins was in violation of agency policy when he drove his department-issued unit to Toledo Bend before his arrest last week.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WBRZ, Perkins drove his enforcement unit to a rented cabin along Highway 6 on Toledo Bend and the unit was there when he was taken into custody. Perkins should not have driven the unit that far out of the parish, the sheriff’s office told WBRZ Thursday.

Perkins was arrested in Sabine Parish the night before his wife was taken into custody in Livingston Parish.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are facing a series of charges related to child pornography, rape and obscenity. While authorities have refused to elaborate on the situation and who the victims may be, they revealed Wednesday there are numerous children at the center of the case.

The Livingston Parish School System, where Cynthia Perkins was a teacher, has referred questions to the Attorney General’s office. The AG’s office is the agency prosecuting the case.

The couple lost both of their jobs amid their arrests. Dennis Perkins was the head of SWAT for the Livingston Parish sheriff.

The sheriff has been at the center of controversy over previous complaints about Perkins and questions about if he responded appropriately. A Baton Rouge Police officer told WBRZ exclusively earlier this week, he reported concerns to Sheriff Jason Ard about Perkins interaction with his stepdaughter. Ard rebuffed later, no written complaint was filed and described the incident as tickling that did not violate the law.

Cynthia Perkins’ background with the school system dates back to 2012 when she started working at Live Oak Middle. From 2013 to 2015 she transferred to North Live Oak Elementary then finally in 2016 to Westside Junior High where she taught until her arrest on October 23.

“We cannot produce anything that is in her personnel file, which would include evaluations / observations or documented discipline actions,” a school district attorney told the WBRZ Investigative Unit in response to a public records request about Perkins’ work history with the education system. Although, the district said it did not have any documented complaints against her.

WBRZ obtained numerous documents related to Dennis Perkins’ history in various law enforcement agencies and reported extensively on the information here.

Both Dennis and Cynthia Perkins remain in jail without the ability to post bond. They have additional hearings scheduled for the coming weeks.

The sheriff’s cruiser wrongfully taken out of town was driven back by two deputies who were asked to assist the Attorney General’s office with Perkins’ apprehension in Toledo Bend, the department told WBRZ.