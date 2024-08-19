Latest Weather Blog
Perdue recalls frozen breaded chicken breasts after foreign material found in some packages
SALISBURY, MD - Perdue Foods LLC, in conjunction with the USDA, has voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast tenders and nuggets after a foreign material was identified in a limited number of consumer packages.
There are no reports of illness or injury associated with the products. According to the senior vice president of food safety and quality Jeff Shaw, a very thin strand of metal wire was inadvertently introduced during manufacturing.
The recall is isolated to the following products:
PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANIC Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date of 03/23/25. The package also bears a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80656-8.
PERDUE® Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date” of 03/23/25. The package also bears a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1.
Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with a “Best If Use By” date of 03/23/25. The package also bears the UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80648-3.
Trending News
For more information, check this release.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday service proceeds after car crashed through Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
-
Former WBRZ Investigative Reporter to be honored with room named in his...
-
Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court settles challenges involving 2 Port Allen city government races
-
LSU students to begin moving onto campus today