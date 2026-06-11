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Pentagon under shelter-in-place order after reports of potential air hazard situation
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon went into a shelter-in-place on Thursday after reports of a potential air hazard situation, officials told ABC News.
The incident locked down multiple floors and hallways in the Department of Defense headquarters. A spokesperson told ABC that building monitoring systems detected an air-quality issue, prompting precautionary measures while officials worked to determine its source.
ABC added that the Arlington County Fire Department's hazardous materials team responded to the Pentagon to support the Pentagon Force Protection Agency's Hazmat Team.
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