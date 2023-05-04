78°
Latest Weather Blog
Pennington Biomedical partners with Ohio State University to combat food waste
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is working with Ohio State University to research ways to cut back on food waste nationwide.
It's the result of a $2 million investment, which includes a $1 million grant awarded by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and a matching donation from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation, at three schools: Oregon State, Ohio State and the University of Florida.
Pennington Biomedical says the goal is to combat the waste of roughly 35 percent of the food produced in America, worth roughly $408 billion on average annually.
Read the full announcement here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ordinance to stop sex trafficking would penalize lawful massage businesses, Louisiana Board...
-
Interchange at Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard to be reopened next week
-
La. lawmakers advance proposal to mandate life sentences for fentanyl dealers
-
Driver of vehicle where Madison Brooks was allegedly raped indicted by grand...
-
Town of Killian fails state water quality test, residents says mayor is...
Sports Video
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...