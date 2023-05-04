Pennington Biomedical partners with Ohio State University to combat food waste

BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is working with Ohio State University to research ways to cut back on food waste nationwide.

It's the result of a $2 million investment, which includes a $1 million grant awarded by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and a matching donation from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation, at three schools: Oregon State, Ohio State and the University of Florida.

Pennington Biomedical says the goal is to combat the waste of roughly 35 percent of the food produced in America, worth roughly $408 billion on average annually.

Read the full announcement here.