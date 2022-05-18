76°
Latest Weather Blog
Pelicans get #8 pick in NBA Draft Lottery
New Orleans had a slim 6% chance of winning Tuesday’s draft lottery and a 26.3 percent chance of moving up into a top-four pick. Pels didn't get either but New Orleans still came away a winner in Chicago, simply by procuring the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round selection.
The Pelicans only needed to remain in the top 10 on Tuesday to keep L.A.’s draft choice, which they were able to do by finishing eighth at the lottery. New Orleans entered the drawing with a 34.5 percent chance of winding up with the No. 8 overall pick.
The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS to start process of deciding interim CEO's new salary; still paying...
-
World's first fully-automated, smallest and fastest drive-thru kitchen produced in Baton Rouge
-
See BREC's plans for fairgrounds that prompted State Fair move
-
Teachers union leaders meet at capital; demand more pay and resources
-
Outgunned with fire power, law enforcement dealing with dangerous criminals on the...
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB