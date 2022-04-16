Pelicans comeback to beat Clippers in Play-In, will play Suns in first round

LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Pelicans comeback to beat the Clippers 105-101 to advance into the NBA playoffs. LA used a 38-18 in the 3rd quarter to take a 10 point lead.

New Orleans looked good in the first half, going up 10, as Brandon Ingram had 16 first quarter points. But in the second half, Los Angeles went with the small ball lineup, and and it wasn't until Pels head coach Willie Green put rookie Tre Murphy into the game that NOLA showed life. Murphy had 14 off the bench and hit 4 big 3's.

The Pelicans will now advance to the first round of the NBA playoff and face the 1 seeded Suns. This is New Orleans first playoff appearance since 2018. Game 1 is Sunday at 8PM.