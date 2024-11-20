70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pediatrician pleads guilty to possession of child porn; sentencing to come after investigation

1 hour 3 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2024 Nov 20, 2024 November 20, 2024 12:11 PM November 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A pediatric cardiologist pled guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of pornography involving children and could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. 

Antonio "Tony" Belda, a pediatrician who worked at Our Lady of the Lake, pled guilty to the charge in federal court. 

Investigators found Belda to be in possession of 171 pornographic videos and just over 3,000 pornographic images, some involving the sexual assault of children as young as 8. 

Once sentenced, he could face a maximum term of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. However, the judge delayed his sentencing so a further investigation could be conducted. 

Belda, an Ontario, Canada native, may also be deported from the country upon completing his sentence. 

Trending News

WBRZ's Sarah Gray Barr will have more information at 4. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days