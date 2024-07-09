Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Greenwell Springs near Lone Oak Drive. Emergency officials said the pedestrian was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Greenwell Springs was temporarily shut down in both directions for vehicle recovery. It was shut down westbound before Airline Highway as police continued to investigate.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the vehicle that hit him would be facing charges.